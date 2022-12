PSG president Al Khelaifi on rumours about Kylian Mbappé leaving in 2023: “Kylian has just signed a new deal with PSG few months ago and he’s happy to be part of PSG project”, tells Gazzetta. 🔴🔵🇫🇷 #PSG



“Remember that PSG didn’t lose one single game this season”. pic.twitter.com/IEnznuNF8O