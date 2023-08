Mbappé back in PSG squad with best spirit, Luis Enrique says: “Kylian Mbappé is perfect from what I saw in training”. 🔴🔵🇫🇷



“He has a lot of desire and and is in a very good state of mind. I’m very happy to have a world-class player like Kylian”. pic.twitter.com/LfBWLvkwr3