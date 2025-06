Hit w Klubowych Mistrzostwach Świata dla PSG! Atletico bez szans [WIDEO]

📺 We've had the first VAR involvement of the tournament and it means a goal for Atleti is chalked off!



WATCH Paris Saint-Germain-Atlético de Madrid in the @FIFACWC NOW! | June 14 – July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #PSGATM pic.twitter.com/X9dSDEsdoU