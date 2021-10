🎟 Many of you have been in touch to ask about buying Season Tickets and we're pleased to now put them back on sale for the remainder of 21/22!



🤝 Valid from Dundee Utd (H) on Nov 6th onwards



Secure your seat at Tynecastle today!

📲 https://t.co/turD64NNtL pic.twitter.com/3GTuYdpQ1b