Joao Cancelo: "I've only found out now, I know I won't find Nagelsmann when I return to Munich – he wanted me to Bayern, I'd like to thank him" 🔴 #FCBayern



"As for Tuchel, he made me lose a Champions League final, so I hope he will win it for me this year!". pic.twitter.com/dEE7NitRB8