Bayern want to offer Jamal Musiala a new deal, director Salihamidžić confirms to Bild: "We told Jamal's mother and his management that we're very happy with Jamal". 🚨🇩🇪 #FCBayern



"We want to sit down with them after the World Cup to talk about Jamal's further future at Bayern". pic.twitter.com/cVLedd8daB