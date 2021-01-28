52 mecze w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV (29 – 31 stycznia)

W ostatni weekend stycznia transmitowane będą potyczki ligowe. Ważną informacją jest to, że do gry wraca Ekstraklasa, dlatego kibice będą mieli szeroki wybór spotkań, które będą emitowane w najbliższych dniach.
Piątkowe transmisje rozpoczną się od meczu w Ekstraklasie. O 18:00 Zagłębie Lubin podejmie Wisłę Płock. Ponadto swoje kolejki rozpoczną Bundesliga, 2. Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1 i La Liga. W najciekawszych sobotnich spotkaniach RB Lipsk zmierzy się o 18:30 Bayer Leverkusen, a równolegle na Emirates Stadium dojdzie do pojedynku między Arsenalem, a Manchesterem United.
Niedzielnym hitem wydaje się być spotkanie rozgrywane w ramach Serie A. O 15:00 Atalanta podejmie Lazio, po tym jak kilka dni temu klub z Rzymu został wyrzucony przez rewelację poprzedniego sezonu z Pucharu Włoch.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 29 stycznia 2021
18:00 Zagłębie Lubin – Wisła Płock (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, nSport+)
18:30 Wurzburger Kickers – Fortuna Dusseldort (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
20:30 Stuttgart – Mainz (Eleven Sports 2)
20:30 Raków Częstochowa – Pogoń Szczecin (Canal+ Sport 3, Canal+ Sport, TVP Sport)
20:45 Torino – Fiorentina (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Lyon – Bordeaux (Canal+ Sport 2, Eleven Sports 3)
21:00 Valladolid – Huesca (nSport+)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 30 stycznia 2021
13:00 Kiel – Braunschweig (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
13:30 Everton – Newcastle (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:00 Eibar – Sevilla (nSport+)
15:00 Warta Poznań – Cracovia (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:00 Bologna – AC Milan (Eleven Sports 3)
15:30 Bayern – Hoffenheim (Eleven Sports 1)
15:30 Borussia Dortmund – Augsburg (Eleven Sports 4)
15:30 Union Berlin – Borussia M’gladbach (Canal+ Premium)
16:00 Crystal Palace – Wolves (Canal+ Now)
16:00 Manchester City – Sheffield (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:00 West Brom – Fulham (Canal+ Family)
16:15 Real Madryt – Levante (Eleven Sports 2)
17:30 Lechia Gdańsk – Jagiellonia Białystok (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:00 Sampdoria – Juventus (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Sparta Praga – Bohemians (Polsat Sport News)
18:30 Valencia – Elche (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
18:30 RB Lipsk – Bayer Leverkusen (Canal+ Premium)
18:30 Arsenal – Manchester United (Canal+ Sport 2)
20:00 Górnik Zabrze – Lech Poznań (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:45 Inter – Benevento (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Southampton – Aston Villa (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:00 Marsylia – Rennes (nSport+, Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Villarreal – Real Sociedad (Eleven Sports 3)
21:00 Vitesse – Waalwijk (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 31 stycznia
12:30 Spezia – Udinese (Eleven Sports 1)
13:00 Chelsea – Burnley (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:00 Getafe – Deportivo Alaves (Eleven Sports 4)
14:30 Feyenoord – PSV (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
15:00 Atalanta – Lazio (Eleven Sports 1)
15:00 Leicester – Leeds (Canal+ Premium)
15:00 Lorient – PSG (nSport+, Eleven Sports 3)
15:00 Wisła Kraków – Piast Gliwice (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:30 Koeln – Arminia Bielefeld (Eleven Sports 2)
16:15 Cadiz – Atletico Madryt (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:45 AZ Alkmaar – Ajax (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
17:30 West Ham – Liverpool (Canal+ Sport)
17:30 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała – Legia Warszawa (Canal+ Sport 3, Canal+ Premium)
18:00 Napoli – Parma (Eleven Sports 1)
18:00 Wolfsburg – Freiburg (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
18:30 Slavia Praga – Jablonec (Polsat Sport News)
18:30 Granada – Celta Vigo (Canal+ Sport 2)
20:15 Brighton – Tottenham (Canal+ Family, Canal+ Now)
20:45 AS Roma – Hellas Verona (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Nantes – Monaco (nSport+, Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 FC Barcelona – Atheltic Bilbao (Canal+ Sport)
