58 meczów w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV

Po wyłonieniu ćwierćfinalistów europejskich pucharów pora powrócić do rozgrywek na rodzimych podwórkach. Polskie stacje telewizyjne będą transmitować mecze Premier League, FA Cup, Ekstraklasy, Fortuny 1. ligi, Ewinner 2. ligi, Ekstraligi kobiet, Bundesligi, 2. Bundesligi, Ligue 1, Serie A, La Liga, Eredivisie, Primeira Liga, ligi szkockiej oraz ligi czeskiej.
W poniedziałek rozpoczną się ligowe rozgrywki, a w jednym z najciekawszych spotkań Arminia Bielefeld podejmie RB Lipsk. Natomiast w innym meczu St. Etienne zmierzy się z Monaco. W zdecydowanie większej ilości piłkarskich pojedynków będzie można wybierać w sobotę. W najlepiej zapowiadających się rywalizacjach Bayern Monachium zagra ze Stuttgartem, a Everton spróbuje wyeliminować z FA Cup Manchester City.
Najwięcej hitów oferuje piłkarska niedziela. Już o 13:00 rozpoczną się Old Firm Derby, w których to Celtic podejmie Rangers. O 18:00 Leicester zmierzy się z Manchester United, natomiast na wieczór zaplanowane są spotkania Romy z Napoli, Realu Sociedad z Barceloną i Lyonu z PSG.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 19 marca 2021
18:00 Piast Gliwice – Cracovia (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, nSport+)
20:30 Pogoń Szczecin – Lechia Gdańsk (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:30 Górnik Łęczna – Korona Kielce (Polsat Sport Extra)
20:30 Arminia Bielefeld – RB Lipsk (Eleven Sports 2)
20:45 Parma – Genoa (Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Fulham – Leeds (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:00 St. Etienne – Monaco (nSport+)
21:00 Betis – Levante (Eleven Sports 3)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 20 marca 2021
12:40 Miedź Legnica – Arka Gdynia (Polsat Sport)
13:00 Hamburger – Heidenheim (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
13:15 Bournemouth – Southampton (Eleven Sports 2)
14:00 Athletic Bilbao – Eibar (nSport+)
15:00 Śląsk Wrocław – Wisła Płock (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:00 Crotone – Bologna (Eleven Sports 3)
15:30 Bayern Monachium – Stuttgart (Eleven Sports 1)
15:30 Koeln – Borussia Dortmund (Canal+ Premium)
15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt – Union Berlin (Eleven Sports 4)
16:15 Celta Vigo – Real Madryt (Canal+ Sport 2)
17:00 Nicea – Marsylia (nSport+, Eleven Sports 3)
17:30 Raków Częstochowa – Górnik Zabrze (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:00 Spezia – Cagliari (Eleven Sports 2)
18:30 Everton – Manchester City (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Schalke – Borussia M’gladbach (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:30 Huesca – Osasuna (Eleven Sports 4)
19:00 Portimonense – Porto (Eleven Sports 3)
20:00 Lech Poznań – Jagiellonia Białystok (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3, TVP Sport)
21:00 Valladolid – Sevilla (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Brighton – Newcastle (Canal+ Sport 2, Canal+ Family)
21:30 Sporting – Guimaraes (Eleven Sports 3)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 21 marca 2021
11:00 Ekstraliga kobiet: Górnik Łęczna – Czarni Sosnowiec (TVP Sport)
12:30 Warta Poznań – Podbeskidzie (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
12:30 Hellas Verona – Atalanta (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
12:40 Stomil Olsztyn – Widzew Łódź (Polsat Sport)
13:00 Celtic – Rangers (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
13:30 Hoffenheim – Mainz (Eleven Sports 1)
14:30 Chelsea – Sheffield (Eleven Sports 2)
14:30 Alkmaar – PSV (Polsat Sport News)
15:00 Wisła Kraków – Stal Mielec (Canal+ Sport 3)
15:00 Juventus – Benevento (Eleven Sports 3)
15:30 Hertha Berlin – Bayer Leverkusen (Eleven Sports 1)
16:00 West Ham – Arsenal (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:00 Czeskie Budziejowice – Sparta Praga (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
16:15 Valencia – Granada (nSport+)
16:15 Villarreal – Cadiz (Eleven Sports 4)
17:05 Lille – Nimes (nSport+, Eleven Sports 3)
17:30 Zagłębie Lubin – Legia Warszawa (Canal+ Sport 3)
18:00 Leicester – Manchester United (Eleven Sports 1)
18:00 Fiorentina – AC Milan (Eleven Sports 2)
18:00 Freiburg – Augsburg (Eleven Sports 3)
18:30 Atletico Madryt – Alaves (Canal+ Sport)
18:30 Slavia Praga – Opawa (Polsat Sport News)
19:30 GKS Katowice – Górnik Polkowice (TVP Sport)
20:00 Ajax – Den Haag (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
20:30 Aston Villa – Tottenham (Canal+ Sport 2)
20:45 AS Roma – Napoli (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Real Sociedad – Barcelona (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Braga – Benfica (Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Lyon – PSG (Canal+ Sport, Eleven Sports 3)
