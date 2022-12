🇸🇦✍️A breakdown of Cristiano Ronaldo’s two-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr;



💶€200M/year

💶€16.67M/month

💶€3.888M/week

💶€555,555/day

💶€23,150/hour

💶€386/minute

💶€6.5/second



💰It’s the BIGGEST CONTRACT EVER in the history of football.#CR7𓃵|#AlNassr pic.twitter.com/Pf97jUXtoP