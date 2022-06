Axel Witsel contract with Atletico Madrid will be valid until June 2023 but with option for further season. Deal completed and 100% done, as reported last week. 🔴⚪️ #Atleti



"It's almost done", Atléti president Cerezo also confirmed. No bid to Celtic for Juranović, as of today.