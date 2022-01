Tottenham and Juventus are preparing paperworks in the night to be signed on Sunday for Dejan Kulusevski deal. He's prepared to fly to London in the coming hours. Loan fee around €5m ⚪️🇸🇪 #THFC



Spurs are confident to complete also Rodrigo Bentancur deal for €19m plus add ons. pic.twitter.com/4kKQ2t8YVx