🚨 Arne Slot stays at Feyenoord and will not sign as Tottenham coach #THFC



“I have read the rumors, but it is my wish stay at Feyenoord and to continue what we’ve built over the past two seasons”, tells @ADnl.



“My wish is to stay, continue working on what we created last year”. pic.twitter.com/HobDIkkrRS