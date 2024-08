🚨🔴🆕 Jonathan #Tah and Pini Zahavi have made it clear once again that he wants to leave Leverkusen now or as a free agent in 2025! Contract extension not an option …



⚠️ Bayer 04 willing to let him go until Deadline Day as Tah wants to leave!



▫️Barcelona have inquired about… pic.twitter.com/bte7Yk4Ke5