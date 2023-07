Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al Khelaifi has not given green light yet to Marco Verratti’s move to Al Hilal. 🔴🔵🇮🇹



No intention to accept €30m initial fee, PSG pretend way more than this.



Verratti already verbally agreed three year deal with Al Hilal. pic.twitter.com/1qd8eLmAaM