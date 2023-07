Mallorca are pushing to close Cyle Larin deal today — as final details are being discussed then here we go. 🔴🇨🇦



It’s now €7.2m fee plus add ons that will bring deal over 8M€ package… and it’s huge profit, top deal after just paying €1.5m buy option to Brugge. pic.twitter.com/aEFPKMscVv