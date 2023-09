Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal is officially the worst transfer of all time 😂



• Signed from Lille for €80m 💰

• Scored 16 PL goals in 80 games ⚽️

• Sold to Trabzonspor for $515k 📉



Is he still “better than all of United’s wingers”? 😭👋🏻 pic.twitter.com/YHIEXHZcDB