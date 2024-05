🚨🇬🇪 Napoli president De Laurentiis has no intention to sell Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer.



Despite interest from PL clubs and PSG, Napoli want to keep Kvara as Osimhen is expected to leave — PSG also keen.



↪️ Napoli will push to extend Kvara’s contract as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/x4JiIxnDlc