Manchester United plans to let players leave 🔴🚪 #MUFC



◉ Maguire expected to leave, both sides agree;

◉ Weghorst won’t stay — Everton and Spanish clubs keen;

◉ Henderson to Forest advanced;

◉ Van de Beek wants to play;

◉ Bailly and Telles out.



🎥 https://t.co/WYoELP7AZy pic.twitter.com/4ASbxNYk0D