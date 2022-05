🔜 Done Deal and confirmed! Kylian #Mbappè to #RealMadrid as a free agen. Contract until 2027 with a salary by €40M/year (€30M/year + 10M as possibile add-ons) with a bonus-fee by €40M at signing. No surprise here since the last March 15!#transfers https://t.co/HK4yIYv0M5