#Napoli monitoring Armando #Broja (Chelsea) and Gianluca #Scamacca (Sassuolo) as possible replacement of Victor #Osimhen, who could leave if arrives a bid by €100M. #ManchesterUnited, #Newcastle and #Arsenal are interested in the nigerian striker. #transfers #MUFC #AFC #NUFC pic.twitter.com/0KSs3P3bsx