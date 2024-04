🚨 Manchester United will look to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the summer and are keeping an eye on three full-backs:



🇳🇱 Jeremie Frimpong

🇫🇷 Jules Koundé

🇳🇱 Denzel Dumfries



(Source: @RudyGaletti) pic.twitter.com/z3JnIy718i