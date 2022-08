Renan Lodi to Nottingham Forest, here we go! Deal now fully agreed between all parties, personal terms too. It's done and sealed, medical scheduled and documents to be signed on Sunday. 🚨🌳🇧🇷 #NFFC



Forest will pay €5m loan fee to Atletico Madrid – plus €30m buy option #Atleti pic.twitter.com/pUWfomimFz