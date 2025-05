Joao Felix odrzuca egzotyczny kierunek. Wskazał swój cel

🚨🔥 After Jorginho, #Flamengo are preparing for the upcoming CWC by working on another big move: Joao #Felix.



🔑 Key figures in this operation are sporting director José Boto and coach Filipe Luis.



⚔️ #Benfica are also in the race: more on @TEAMtalk 👇https://t.co/v3ltqp1dyc