Brighton are set to sign James Milner, here we go — the final proposal and all the clauses have been accepted. Deal will be valid until June 2024. 🚨🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #BHAFC



Milner will join Brighton on free transfer from Liverpool; second signing imminent after João Pedro deal completed. pic.twitter.com/L0QN7e8ZyE