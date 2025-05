Florian Wirtz wybrał nowy klub. Gigant wygrał rywalizację!

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Florian Wirtz has decided his future: to join Bayern Munich! ❤️🔜



The German midfielder has made his choice and has even informed Xabi Alonso!



(Source: @BILD) pic.twitter.com/rIxkJeqtNL