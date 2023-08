David #Raya is off at this stage. Therefore FC Bayern is considering other options. One of them: #Bono – confirmed. Talks took place ✔️



But Bayern is still not willing to spend a high fee for a new No. 1 in this window.



ℹ️ De Gea, he’s still not a transfer target for Bayern.… pic.twitter.com/POgIIRgXD7