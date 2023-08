ℹ️ News David de Gea: He was not a hot topic in the past few weeks. However, after Kepa/Rulli, he was discussed internally. Talks with him and his management took place.



Been told: De Gea has given the 🟢 light for his move to Bayern. Personal terms won’t be an issue.



But:… pic.twitter.com/WGeXa0P0eP