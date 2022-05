FC Bayern president Herbert Hainer announces: “Robert Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern until June 2023 – and he will fulfill it”, he told @kessler_philipp. ⚠️🇵🇱 #FCBayern



Bayern communicated the same to Lewa’s agent Pini Zahavi, while Barcelona have no plans to give up. pic.twitter.com/OjluENziR5