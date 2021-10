🚨🔵 Constant contacts between Marina #Granovskaia and Mino #Raiola for Matthijs #DeLigt. #Chelsea have identified the 🇳🇱 player as a replacement for #Rüdiger's possible farewell. #Juventus consider the centre-back transferable: ⚪⚫ evaluate him about €100M.🐓⚽ #CFC #Transfers https://t.co/81pHLLn7yw