Confirmed Pots for EURO 2024 Qualifying draw



1 – 🇳🇱 🇭🇺 🇩🇰 🇪🇸 🇮🇹 🇧🇪 🇭🇷 🇵🇹 🇵🇱

2 – 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇧🇦 🇮🇱 🇫🇷 🇦🇹

3 – 🇸🇪 🇦🇲 🇷🇴 🇸🇮 🇮🇪

4 – 🇹🇷 🇬🇪 🇰🇿 🇱🇺 🇬🇷 🇦🇿 🇫🇴

5 – 🇧🇾 🇱🇹 🇬🇮 🇱🇻 🇲🇹 🇲🇩 🇪🇪

6 – 🇱🇮 🇸🇲 🇦🇩



37 of 53 teams pots are known at this point