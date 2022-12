The selection process for our new national manager has officially started today.



Read more on our website ↩️



🇫🇷 https://t.co/xjTxewk0O7

🇳🇱 https://t.co/BOSCg5YEs1

🇬🇧 https://t.co/SlnfNUCN8m pic.twitter.com/hZZQgdYBsr