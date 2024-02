Since joining Liverpool in 2015, Jurgen Klopp has won eight trophies:



🏆 Champions League – 2019

🏆 Super Cup – 2019

🏆 Club World Cup – 2019

🏆 Premier League – 2020

🏆 League Cup – 2022

🏆 FA Cup – 2022

🏆 Community Shield – 2022

🏆 League Cup – 2024

Indeed, he deserves… pic.twitter.com/0LMHe3qXFO