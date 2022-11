Klopp’s agent Kosicke: “I can assure that Jürgen Klopp has no intention of resigning”, tells @SkyDE @Plettigoal. 🔴 #LFC



“Jürgen enjoys the full backing of the people in charge, they are in contact. He loves Liverpool, he didn't extend his contract until 2026 for nothing”. pic.twitter.com/QRuaBD6FbS