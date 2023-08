🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: The FA have rescinded Alexis Mac Allister's red card against Bournemouth! ❌🟥



The midfielder will be available this weekend for Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp. ✅🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/9G8jrvm5vR