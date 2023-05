Architekt sukcesu zostaje w Brighton. Nie skuszą go atrakcyjne oferty

Roberto de Zerbi, linked with Tottenham job again as one of the top names in the list but he's not planning to leave Brighton this summer; not a concrete option now. 🚨⚪️ #THFC



De Zerbi, 100% focused on #BHAFC project.



Postecoglou remains in Spurs list; always been there. pic.twitter.com/LSz64G6JkY