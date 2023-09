Marco Verratti to Al Arabi, here we go! Verbal agreement finally sealed with the Italian midfielder who’s set to sign on a permanent deal with Qatari club 🇶🇦🇮🇹 #AlArabi



Understand Verratti will travel to Doha in the next 24 hours.



PSG agreed on €45m fee 10 days ago, it’s done. pic.twitter.com/sUyKjqdhG0