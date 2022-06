Mauro Icardi: “I’m still under contract with Paris Saint-Germain for the next two years. My career is not in danger as you [journalists] say. I’ve decided to stay here at PSG”. 🇦🇷 #PSG



“Don’t worry, I’m still 29 and people know who I am after scoring almost 200 goals”. pic.twitter.com/a48GrOpg4s