Real Madryt postrachem gigantów. Koniec serii Man City?

‼️ Real Madrid ending runs in #UCL:



• Ended PSG's 51 games without defeat at home in 2018.

• Ended Juventus' 27 games without defeat at home in Europe in 2018.

• Only team to beat Bayern at home between 2014 and 2018.



Manchester City haven't lost at home in 25 #UCL games. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sr06yKxPO7