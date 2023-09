José Mourinho on Renato Sanches new injury: “He’s always in doubt — and it’s difficult to understand why he’s always injured”. 🚨🟡🔴🇵🇹



"Bayern, PSG… and now we also can't understand — he played 45 mins on Sunday, rested for three days and then injured after 27 mins", told Sky.