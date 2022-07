❗️Sergio Busquets understands the economic situation and wants to do everything to help Barça.



• He will reduce his salary when the club asks but it will not be under any conditions as his contract ends in 2023 and he does not want to extend it.#FCB 🇪🇸



Via (🟢): @gbsans [md] pic.twitter.com/PfoXAfEADJ