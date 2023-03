Rekordowy nabytek Realu nie rozmawia z Ancelottim

Eden Hazard: “For me, I will still be at Real Madrid next season — but you never know”, tells @RTBFsport 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid



▫️ “Me and Ancelotti? There is respect but we don’t talk to each other”.



▫️ “I miss playing football. I want to play. I want to have fun”. pic.twitter.com/WKLexMqCvB