🔵🔴 João Cancelo: “My family knows that my dream club was always Barça. It was a risk to keep pushing for this move, for sure… but I only wanted FCB”, told MD.



“My life is always about risk, but I’ll be thankful with Man City. Always”.



“When Barça calls you, you have to go”. pic.twitter.com/sBbCH3gyrO