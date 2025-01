Zalewski krok od giganta Serie A. Romano ujawnia nowe fakty ws. transferu

🚨🇵🇱 Inter are working on loan deal with buy option clause for Nicola Zalewski from AS Roma to replace Tajon Buchanan who’s joining Villarreal.



Potential buy clause would be around €6/7m, decision now up to AS Roma.



🚫 Deal currently not advancing with Olympique Marseille. pic.twitter.com/Hndw1o8nUk