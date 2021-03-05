55 meczów w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV (5 – 7 marca)

W zbliżający się weekend oprócz rozgrywek ligowych transmitowane będą mecze pucharowe. Polskie stacje telewizyjne pokażą spotkania Premier League, Bundesligi, 2. Bundesligi, Serie A, La Liga, Ekstraklasy, Fortuny 1. ligi, 2. ligi, Pucharu Francji, Primeira Liga, Eredivisie oraz ligi czeskiej.
Piątkowe spotkania tradycyjnie otwierać będą weekendowe kolejki. Bardzo ciekawie zapowiada się sobota, gdzie już od wczesnych godzin, bo od 12:40, transmitowane będą interesujące spotkania. O tej porze dojdzie do derbów Łodzi, w których to ŁKS podejmie Widzew. Na 18:30 zaplanowany jest Der Klassiker, czyli pojedynek Bayernu Monachium z Borussią Dortmund. Późnym wieczorem, bo o 20:45 Juventus podejmie Lazio.
Interesujące mecze oferuje również niedziela. O 16:15 dojdzie do derbów Madrytu, w których to Atletico podejmie Real. Natomiast o 17:30 rozpoczną się derby Manchesteru między City a United.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 5 marca 2021
17:40 Termalica Bruk-Bet Nieciecza – Sandencja Nowy Sącz (Polsat Sport)
18:30 Wurzburger Kickers – Heidenheim (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
20:30 Wisła Kraków – Górnik Zabrze (Canal+ Sport)
20:30 Schalke – Mainz (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:00 Valencia – Villarreal (nSport+)
21:45 Sporting – Santa Clara (Eleven Sports 1)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 6 marca 2021
12:40 ŁKS Łódź – Widzew Łódź (Polsat Sport)
13:00 Furth – Bochum (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
13:30 Burnley – Arsenal (Canal+ Sport 2)
14:00 Valladolid – Getafe (nSport+)
15:00 Podbeskidzie Bielsko-Biała – Lechia Gdańsk (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
15:00 Spezia – Benevento (Eleven Sports 3)
15:30 Borussia M’gladbach – Bayer Leverkusen (Canal+ Family)
15:30 Hertha Berlin – Augsburg (Eleven Sports 1)
1530 Freiburg – Lipsk (Eleven Sports 2)
15:30 Hoffenheim – Wolfsburg (Eleven Sports 4)
16:00 Sheffield – Southampton (Canal+ Sport 2)
16:15 Elche – Sevilla (nSport+)
16:30 Feyenoord – Venlo (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
17:30 Zagłębie Lubin – Jagiellonia Białystok (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
18:00 Udinese – Sassuolo (Eleven Sports 2)
18:30 Bayern Monachium – Borussia Dortmund (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Cadiz – Eibar (Eleven Sports 4)
18:30 Aston Villa – Wolves (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:45 Lyon – Sochaux (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
19:00 Gil Vicente – Porto (Eleven Sports 3)
20:00 Raków Częstochowa – Cracovia (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
20:45 Juventus – Lazio (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Osasuna – Barcelona (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:00 Brighton – Leicester (Canal+ Family)
21:10 Brest – PSG (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 7 marca 2021
12:15 Ajax – Groningen (Polsat Sport News)
12:30 Piast Gliwice – Stal Mielec (Canal+ Sport, Canal+ Sport 3)
12:30 AS Roma – Genoa (Eleven Sports 1)
12:40 GKS Tychy – Zagłębie Sosnowiec (Polsat Sport)
13:00 West Brom – Newcastle (Canal+ Family)
14:00 Huesca – Celta Vigo (Eleven Sports 4)
14:30 Sittard – PSV (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
15:00 Hellas Verona – AC Milan (Eleven Sports 2)
15:00 Pogoń Szczecin – Lech Poznań (Canal+ Sport 3, TVP Sport)
15:00 Liverpool – Fulham (Canal+ Sport)
15:30 FC Koeln – Werder Brema (Eleven Sports 3)
16:15 Atletico Madryt – Real Madryt (Eleven Sports 1)
17:30 Śląsk Wrocław – Legia Warszawa (Canal+ Premium, Canal+ Sport 3)
17:30 Manchester City – Manchester United (Canal+ Sport)
18:00 Sampdoria – Cagliari (Eleven Sports 2)
18:00 Arminia Bielefeld – Union Berlin (Eleven Sports 3, Eleven Sports 4)
18:30 Real Sociedad – Levante (nSport+)
18:30 Slavia Praga – Banik Ostrava (Polsat Sport News)
18:30 GFC Ajaccio – Lille (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
20:15 Tottenham – Crystal Palace (Canal+ Sport)
20:15 Pogoń Siedlce – Chojniczanka (TVP Sport)
20:45 Napoli – Bologna (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Canet Roussillon – Marsylia (Polsat Sport Extra)
21:00 Athletic Bilbao – Granada (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
