43 mecze w weekend. Plan transmisji w TV (22 – 24 stycznia)

W zbliżający się weekend będą transmitowane mecze ligowe jak i pucharowe. Polskie stacje telewizyjne pokażą spotkania Premier League, FA Cup, Bundesligi, 2. Bundesligi, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, Eredivisie i ligi czeskiej.
Piątek otwierać będzie kolejki najsilniejszych lig europejskich. W najciekawszym spotkaniu tego dnia, Borussia M’gladbach zmierzy się z Borussią Dortmund. Obie drużyny dzieli w tabeli tylko jeden punkt, dlatego można spodziewać się bardzo emocjonującej rywalizacji. W sobotnim hicie rewelacyjny w tym sezonie AC Milan podejmie Atalantę. Rossoneri będą musieli pokonać swoich rywali, aby utrzymać przewagę nad Interem.
W niedzielę piłkarscy kibice mogą poczuć małe deja vu. Podobnie jak tydzień temu dojdzie do meczu Manchesteru United z Liverpoolem. Tym razem gospodarzami będą Czerwone Diabły, a spotkanie będzie odbywać się w ramach FA Cup i rozpocznie się o 18:00. Transmisja z tego wydarzenia będzie dostępna na Eleven Sports 1
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, piątek 22 stycznia 2021
18:30 Dusseldort – Furth (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
20:30 Borussia M’gladbach – Borussia Dortmund (Canal+ Sport)
20:45 Chorley – Wolves (Eleven Sports 4)
20:45 Benevento – Torino (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 PSG – Montpellier (Canal+ Sport 2, Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Levante – Valladolid (Eleven Sports 3)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, sobota 23 stycznia 2021
13:00 Braunschweig – Hamburger (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
13:15 Southampton – Arsenal (Eleven Sports 1)
14:00 Huesca – Villarreal (Canal+ Sport 2, nSport+)
15:00 AS Roma – Spezia (Eleven Sports 2)
15:30 Bayer Leverkusen – Wolfsburg (Canal+ Sport)
15:30 Mainz – RB Lipsk (Eleven Sports 1)
15:30 Augsburg – Union Berlin (Eleven Sports 4)
16:00 West Ham – Doncaster (Eleven Sports 3)
16:15 Sevilla – Cadiz (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:00 AC Milan – Atalanta (Eleven Sports 1)
18:00 Udinese – Inter (Eleven Sports 3)
18:30 Hertha Berlin – Werder Brema (Eleven Sports 2)
18:30 Cheltenham – Manchester City (Eleven Sports 4)
18:30 Karwina – Slavia Praga (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
20:00 PSV – Waalwijk (Polsat Sport Extra)
20:45 Fiorentina – Crotone (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Aston Villa – Newcastle (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:00 Monaco – Marsylia (Eleven Sports 3, nSport+)
21:00 Alaves – Real Madryt (Eleven Sports 1)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, niedziela 24 stycznia 2021
12:15 Sittard – Ajax (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
12:30 Juventus – Bologna (Eleven Sports 1)
13:00 Chelsea – Luton (Eleven Sports 2)
14:00 Osasuna – Granada (Eleven Sports 4)
15:00 Hellas Verona – Napoli (Eleven Sports 2)
15:30 Brentford – Leicester (Eleven Sports 3)
15:30 Schalke – Bayern Monachium (Eleven Sports 1)
16:15 Elche – FC Barcelona (Canal+ Sport)
16:45 Feyenoord – AZ Alkmaar (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
18:00 Hoffenheim – FC Koeln (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
18:00 Lazio – Sassuolo (Eleven Sports 3)
18:00 Manchester United – Liverpool (Eleven Sports 1)
18:30 Celta Vigo – Eibar (Canal+ Sport)
18:30 Sparta Praga – Mlada Bolesław (Polsat Sport Premium 1)
20:45 Parma – Sampdoria (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Atletico Madryt – Valencia (Canal+ Sport 2)
21:00 Everton – Sheffield Wednesday (Eleven Sports 3)
21:00 Saint Etienne – Lyon (Eleven Sports 2, nSport+)
