25 meczów w tygodniu. Plan transmisji w TV

W tygodniu transmitowane będą ligowe mecze nielicznych lig. W polskich stacjach telewizyjnych będzie można obejrzeć spotkania Premier League, Championship, La Liga i Primeira Liga.
Jeden z najciekawiej zapowiadających się meczów w tygodniu Everton zmierzy się w poniedziałek o 21:00 z Manchesterem City. Ponadto tego dnia transmitowane będą wcześniej dwa inne mecze Premier League.
We wtorek i środę oprócz meczów ligi angielskiej będzie można obejrzeć mecze La Liga, Championship i ligi portugalskiej. Czwartek zaoferuje kibicom tylko dwa spotkania. Będą to rywalizacje w lidze hiszpańskiej.
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, poniedziałek 28 grudnia 2020
16:00 Crystal Palace – Leicester (Canal+ Sport)
18:00 Chelsea – Aston Villa (Canal+ Sport)
21:00 Everton – Manchester City (Canal+ Sport)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, wtorek 29 grudnia 2020
17:00 Sevilla – Villarreal (Canal+ Sport)
18:30 Birmingham – Derby (Eleven Sports 2, Eleven Sports 4)
19:00 Brighton – Arsenal (Canal+ Now)
19:00 Burnley – Sheffield (Canal+ Family)
19:00 Southampton – West Ham (Canal+ Sport)
19:00 West Brom – Leeds (Canal+ Sport 2)
19:00 Benfica – Portimonense (Eleven Sports 3)
19:15 Barcelona – Eibar (Eleven Sports 1)
21:00 Manchester United – Wolves (Canal+ Sport)
21:30 Cadiz – Valladolid (Eleven Sports 2)
21:30 Levante – Real Betis (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
22:00 Guimaraes – FC Porto (Eleven Sports 3)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, środa 30 grudnia 2020
17:00 Granada – Valencia (Canal+ Sport 2)
18:30 Brentford – Bournemouth (Eleven Sports 2)
19:00 Tottenham – Fulham (Canal+ Sport)
19:15 Atletico Madryt – Getafe (Canal+ Sport 2)
19:15 Celta Vigo – Huesca (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
21:00 Swansea – Reading (Eleven Sports 2)
21:00 Newcastle – Liverpool (Canal+ Sport)
21:30 Elche – Real Madryt (Canal+ Sport 2)
Plan piłkarskich transmisji w polskich telewizjach, czwartek 31 grudnia 2020
14:00 Athletic Bilbao – Real Sociedad (Eleven Sports 1, Eleven Sports 4)
16:15 Osasuna – Deportivo Alaves (Canal+ Sport, nSport+)
