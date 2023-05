Gwiazdy Brighton coraz bliżej przenosin do wielkich klubów

De Zerbi on Mac Allister & Caicedo: “City could be their last home game, but I don't know. They have the possibility to move because they deserve to play in another level”. 🚨🔵 #BHAFC



Mac Allister to Liverpool, advanced — not done yet. 2/3 clubs in the race for Caicedo. pic.twitter.com/Ijg5mjWdiR