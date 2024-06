🚨🟡🔵 EXCL: Al Nassr have started talks to sign Wojciech Szczesny from Juventus as new goalkeeper.



Juve are prepared to sell Szczesny as Di Gregorio will join on €18m deal and new deal talks with Perin will start soon.



🇵🇱 Decision will be up to the Polish goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/zAe2JsEVjg