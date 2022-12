Cristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr move: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring”. 🚨🇵🇹🇸🇦 #Ronaldo



“I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success”. pic.twitter.com/MYaeO6rr4Z