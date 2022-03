🚨 Gavi and Ronald Araujo, currently in negotiations to extend their contract with Barça, are wanted in England:



👉 Gavi has an offer at €6M/year from Liverpool.



👉 Ronald Araujo has two offers: Man Utd at €8M/year and Arsenal at €6M/year.



(Source: @gerardromero) pic.twitter.com/cjDb7jhTJn